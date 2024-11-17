Rangia (Assam), Nov 17 (PTI) A local leader of All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) was stabbed to death by a person over a petty issue in Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the youth festival of Brahmaputra Valley Academy in Goroimari near Chhaygaon on Saturday night, an officer said.

"When the programme was going on, two people started arguing over some issue. Then it escalated into a full-blown fight. Suddenly one of them stabbed the other repeatedly, wounding him grievously," he said.

The injured was immediately rushed to Goroimari Public Health Centre, which referred him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as local AAMSU leader Lohit Hussain.

In the meantime, the public chased the attacker and handed him over to police.

Local people attacked the house of the accused and set it afire, police said.

Senior officials visited the area on Sunday, where the situation is under control but tense, police said.

