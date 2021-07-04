Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,17,194 on Sunday as 1,213 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 4,652, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 140, followed by Golaghat (114), Sonitpur (96) and Dibrugarh (83).

Morigaon and Nagaon districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at three each, followed by two in Dibrugarh.

The state now has 22,155 active cases, while 4,89,040 people have thus far recovered from the disease, including 2,775 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.56 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far.

The state has thus far tested over 1.53 crore samples for COVID-19, including 53,848 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the daily positivity rate stands at 2.25 per cent.

More than 76.28 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 12.99 lakh have received both doses.

