Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Assam reported 1,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, more than a seven per cent rise over the previous day and the biggest single-day spike since August last year, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said on Saturday.

On August 2, 2021, the state had registered 1,275 coronavirus cases.

Single-day cases jumped by over 7.46 per cent from 1,167 infections on Friday, the bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus tally stood at 6,25,753, it said.

The daily positivity rate rose to 3.73 per cent from 3.32 per cent on Friday.

During the day, the infection claimed two lives in Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 7,527, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

Out of the new cases, 472 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 103 in Kamrup, 81 in Jorhat, and 54 in Cachar.

Currently, Assam has 4,548 active cases, while 6,13,678 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, including 305 on Saturday.

The number of recoveries rose by over 20 per cent from 253 on Friday.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against the testing of 2,68,79,228 samples so far.

The NHM further said a total of 3,89,34,362 doses of vaccines have been administered.

It said 2,22,016 people were inoculated on Saturday, up from 2,19,820 on Friday.

As many as 83,228 teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first jab across the state on Saturday, the NHM said. PTI TR

