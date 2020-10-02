Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 711 with 14 people succumbing to the disease on Thursday, while 1,585 new positive cases were detected taking the tally to 1,82,396, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 1,904 patients were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the number of recovered people to 1,47,519. The recovery rate is 80.53 per cent. Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh districts reported four deaths each, while two fatalities were registered in Jorhat and one casualty each from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong. "I stand with all the bereaved families in this hour of pain and grief. My deepest condolences," Sarma tweeted. The 1,585 new coronavirus cases during the day have been detected out of 39,780 tests conducted during the day.

"Our positivity rate continues to be low for the fourth consecutive day at the rate of 3.98 per cent today," the minister said. The total tests conducted in the state so far is 35,63,210. The state now 34,163 active cases while three have migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 1,294 recovered people have donated their plasma in five medical college and hospitals in the state. PTI

