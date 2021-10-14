Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,05,847 on Thursday as 207 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,938, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

The positivity rate rose to 1.53 per cent from 0.85 per cent on Wednesday, it said.

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Not Yet Complete, Says India Meteorological Department.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 101, followed by Jorhat (30), Nagaon (11), and Sonitpur (seven).

Two persons died of the infection in Kamrup Metropolitan district during the day.

The state now has 2,299 active cases, while 5,96,263 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 362 in the last 24 hours.

The current recovery rate is 98.42 per cent, the bulletin said.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent and 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Assam has tested over 2.40 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 13,548 in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.96 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose and 65.10 lakh people have been fully vaccinated. PTI ESB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)