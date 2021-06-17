Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam's coronavirus caseload mounted to 4,73,453 on Thursday as 3,477 people tested positive for the infection while 41 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,105, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The highest of nine deaths were reported from Jorhat, followed by four each in Kamrup Metro, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, three each in Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon and Sonitpur.

Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.87 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Currently the state has 36,793 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest number of 338 were detected from Sonitpur, followed by 229 in Nagaon, 226 in Golaghat, 220 in Cachar and 169 in Kamrup Metro.

Currently the state has 36,973 active cases. The new cases were detected out of 1,54,264 tests conducted on Thursday with the daily positivity rate at 2.25 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,31,75,239. As many as 4, 949 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the day after their recovery. In Assam, 4,31,208 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and the recovery rate is now 91.08 per cent. As many 50,88,604 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 10,01,712 received both doses.

