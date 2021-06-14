Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Assam reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,678 new cases taking the caseload to 4,63,175 on Monday, National Health Mission bulletin said. The death toll in the state increased to 3,994 while the number of active cases is currently is 39,362.

Five deaths each were reported from Golaghat and Tinsukia, followed by four in Dibrugarh, three each in Barpeta, Cachar, Kamrup Metro, and Karbi Anglong while Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, and Kamrup Rural reported two deaths each.

Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalguri reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.86 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The 3,678 new cases detected during the day include among others 281 from Cachar, 268 from Tinsukia, 266 from Dibrugarh, 259 from Sonitour, and 232 from Kamrup Metro. The new cases were detected out of 1,46,046 tests conducted on Monday. The daily positivity rate IS 2.52 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far are 1,27,57,993. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 4,299 and as many as 4,18,472 people have recovered from the infection. As many as 48,89,179 beneficiaries have received the vaccine, including 9,54,002 those who have received the second dose.

