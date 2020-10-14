Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Assam reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest single-day death count in three months, taking the total number of casualties due to the disease to 830, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's tally went up to 1,96,786 after 1,482 fresh positive cases were detected.

Assam also recorded the recovery 1,020 patients taking the number of cured people to 1,67,056, the minister said. "Deeply saddened to share the demise of four COVID patients.......Condolences to all bereaved families and friends", Sarma tweeted.

The four new deaths were reported from Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kamrup Metropolitan and Jorhat districts, the minister said.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.42 per cent.

The new 1,482 positive cases were detected out of 1,26,279 tests conducted during the day at a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent.

More than one lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Of the total 1,96,786 positive cases, 28,897 are active cases while 826 have died and three migrated out of the state.

Sarma also claimed at a press conference here that with the constant decline in the positivity rate, flattening of the COVID-19 graph may have started in the state.

The positivity rate had reached a high of nine per cent in September but on October 4, it was 5.8 per cent and since then it has been declining and it reached 1.8 per cent on Monday, he said.

"It gives me confidence to share that our positivity rate continues to be very low at 1.17 per cent. However, we should not lower our guards," Sarma said.

