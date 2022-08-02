Guwahati, Aug 2 (PTI) Assam registered a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases as 508 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, 448 more than the previous day, taking the overall coronavirus tally in the state to 7,39,514, a National Health Mission (NHM), bulletin said.

The new cases were detected from 7,549 samples tested for the virus during the day with the positivity rate of 6.73 per cent, it said on Monday.

The state had logged 60 fresh infections with a positivity rate of 6.32 per cent the previous day.

No deaths were reported during the period and the toll remained unchanged at 6,670. Another 1,347 positive patients have died due to co-morbidities so far.

Among the new cases in the last 24 hours, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur reported 46 each. Kamrup Metropolitan logged 38 fresh infections, Sonitpur 28 and Biswanath 26.

Altogether 618 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, pushing the total number of recovered patients to 7,26,201 with the recovery rate at 98.20 per cent.

The state currently has 5,296, active COVID-19 cases, a marginal decline from 5,406 the previous day.

The cumulative number of samples tested for the novel coronavirus in the state so far is 2,85,46,130.

The NHM bulletin also said 4,86,44,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

These comprise 2,46,30,931 first doses, 2,17,56,135 second doses and 22,57,289 precaution doses.

