Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam reported 797 new COVID-19 cases, 111 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,37,104, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

One person died due to COVID-19 in Goalpara district in the last 24 hours, the NHM bulletin said on Wednesday. With this, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people rose to 8,015, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, it said.

The state's positivity rate, however, decreased to 8.46 per cent as 9,424 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 686 cases and 9.15 per cent positivity rate on Tuesday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 48 fresh cases against 34 infections on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,59,067 infections so far.

Goalpara district reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 75 in Sivasagar, 60 in Sonitpur and 45 in Dhemaji, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has a total of 5,690 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,23,399 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The NHM bulletin said a total of 4,82,41,621 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,46,15,363 first doses, 2,16,99,361 second doses and 19,26,897 precaution doses.

