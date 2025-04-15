Majuli (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): In the heart of Assam's river island Majuli, the air was filled with laughter, tradition, and the scent of fresh earth as locals and devotees gathered at Sri Sri Auniati Satra to celebrate the 372-year-old Boka Bihu--a unique and sacred tradition that has stood the test of time.

Held as a grand welcome to Bohag, the Assamese New Year, Boka Bihu is unlike any other celebration. Instead of the usual rituals, participants embrace the earth itself--smearing mud on each other's bodies in a joyous, symbolic ritual.

The act, believed to represent peace, purity, and healing, connects the community not just to each other but to the very soil they live upon.

The tradition has been a part of Auniati Satra for 372 years. The mud symbolizes the purity of nature and is believed to have curative powers, cleansing the body and soul.'

Manoj Saikia, monk, Auniati Satra, told ANI, "First of all, I would like to wish you all a very happy Bohag Bihu. This is a tradition of the Auniati Satra of Majuli. Since its beginning, we have been celebrating Boka Bihu. We are Udashin Vaishnavs--unmarried monks of the Auniati Satra, where marriage is not permitted. As there are no women here, we celebrate Bihu in our own unique way. We prepare a paste made of cow dung and mud and apply it to each other. We celebrate this Boka Bihu on the first day of the month of Bohag. The celebration begins by putting a tilak on our Guru."

Majuli, known as the cultural capital of Assam, is home to many forms of Bihu celebrations, but Boka Bihu holds a special place in its heritage.

It is a celebration of joy, unity, and the deep bond between humans and nature, echoing values that have been preserved and passed down through generations. (ANI)

