Kokrajhar, Dec 17 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life in jail by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar district for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The court of special judge Chandranshu Chaturvedy held Saminur Hoque guilty of rape, which was committed in August 2019.

The court handed him rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 25,000. In case of default, he has to undergo imprisonment for three more years.

The judge also made a recommendation to the District Legal Services Authority for payment of adequate compensation to the survivor.

The incident happened in the Kajigaon police station area of the district.

