Jorhat (Assam) [India], December 15 (ANI): A mild explosion was heard near the Army gate of Jorhat military station in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday evening, officials said.

No casualties were reported from the site of the incident. Several police officials have been posted at the site.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Complains of Gang Rape After Going to Pub but Waking Up at Stranger's House in Koramangala area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)