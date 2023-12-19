Biswanath (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): Assam Minister Ashok Singhal attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Biswanath Chariali in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday.

The Assam Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the Government of India with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

Also Read | Donate for Desh Campaign: Congress Collects Rs 1.06 Crore From Over 47,500 Donors in Eight Hours After Launching Online Crowdfunding Campaign.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a transformative catalyst for positive change, symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed, inclusive Bharat where the aspirations of every Bharatiya are fulfilled," Ashok Singhal said.

MLA Bihali Ranjit Dutta, MLA Biswanath Pramod Borthakur, Mayor of Biswanath Municipality, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath District and members of self-help groups were also present in the programme.

Also Read | Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Mauled by Monkeys on Roof of Her House in Sambhal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his resolve is to empower two crore rural mothers and daughters in the country, making them self-reliant and turning them into millionaires.

Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' (Rural Sector) held at Barki Gram Sabha in the Sevapuri block on the second day of his two-day trip to Kashi, the Prime Minister also honoured millionaires Chanda Devi and Manisha Devi by presenting them with certificates. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a 'Modi Ki Guarantee' towards a new Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier interacted and addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.

During the programme, the Prime Minister flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)