India News | Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Inspects Maloibari Electrical Lift Irrigation Scheme at Dimoria

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Soon after assuming charge as the Minister of Irrigation, Pijush Hazarika on Friday visited the Maloibari Electrical Lift Irrigation Scheme (ELIS) under Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency and conducted a detailed inspection of the irrigation infrastructure in the area.

During the visit, the Assam Minister inspected four pump centres and the associated canal networks to assess their operational status and the effectiveness of irrigation services being provided to farmers.

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He reviewed the condition of the infrastructure, interacted with departmental officials and local farmers, and discussed measures for strengthening and extending the irrigation system network to ensure improved efficiency and service delivery.

The Maloibari ELIS, one of the oldest irrigation schemes in the region, has been serving the farming community for more than five decades.

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The scheme provides assured irrigation facilities to nearly 1,800 hectares of agricultural land and benefits around 5,000 farmers, significantly contributing to agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods in the area.

Minister Hazarika stated that he would strive to make both the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments more people-centric and responsive to public needs in the coming days.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that government services reach the grassroots effectively and benefit the farming community.

The Minister further informed that he would undertake visits to more irrigation projects and schemes across the state to gain a firsthand understanding of their functioning and challenges.

He said that such field visits would help identify issues on the ground and facilitate timely interventions for strengthening the state's irrigation infrastructure.

MLA of Dimoria, Tapan Das, the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, and other officials from the Irrigation and Agriculture Departments accompanied the Minister during the visit. (ANI)

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