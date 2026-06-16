India News | Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Meets Union Ministers CR Patil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Assam Minister for Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil and Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to New Delhi.

During his meeting with Union Minister CR Patil at the latter's official residence, the Assam Minister briefed him on Assam's vast irrigation potential driven by the mighty Brahmaputra River and the state's extensive river network.

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He informed the Union Minister that Assam possesses an irrigation potential of nearly 27 lakh hectares of agricultural land, while irrigation schemes currently cover around 7 lakh hectares. The discussions focused on strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expanding irrigation coverage in line with the Central Government's vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani".

Union Minister Patil appreciated Assam's immense potential in the irrigation sector and assured all possible support from the Union government for further development of irrigation facilities in the state.

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Later, the Minister met Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his official residence. During the courtesy visit following his assumption of charge as Assam's Agriculture Minister, he briefed the Union Minister on the state's agricultural landscape, ongoing initiatives and future opportunities for growth.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a veteran leader with vast experience in the agriculture sector, shared valuable guidance and insights for the advancement of agriculture in Assam.

He also assured full support from the Centre for the growth and development of Assam's agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers.

The meetings underscored the commitment of both the Central and State Governments to work together for the development of Assam's irrigation and agriculture sectors, benefiting lakhs of farmers across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)