India News | Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Reviews Progress of MCAD Pilot Project and Oil Palm Cultivation Initiative

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday chaired two important departmental review meetings at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the progress of key initiatives aimed at strengthening Assam's agricultural sector and irrigation infrastructure.

In the first meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress of the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Cluster under the Modernisation of Command Area Development (MCAD) Programme.

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The Singua FIS Cluster has been selected as Assam's pilot project under the Government of India's flagship initiative to improve irrigation efficiency through modern technology and scientific water management practices.

The project is expected to benefit around 1,427 hectares of agricultural land.

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During the review, Minister Hazarika directed officials to ensure the timely completion of the project while maintaining the highest quality standards.

He stated that the successful implementation of the pilot project would significantly contribute towards realising the vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani" and pave the way for similar initiatives across Assam.

Later, the Minister reviewed the progress of oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner & Secretary, Agriculture Arona Rajoria, senior officials of the Agriculture Department and other stakeholders.

The meeting discussed strategies to accelerate oil palm cultivation in Assam and boost domestic edible oil production.

Emphasising the importance of the mission, Minister Hazarika said that expansion of oil palm cultivation would help strengthen farmers' income while contributing to India's goal of achieving self-reliance in edible oils.

The Minister reiterated the State Government's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural growth and enhancing irrigation coverage through the effective implementation of key developmental programmes and close coordination among all stakeholders. (ANI)

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