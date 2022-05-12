Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Jogen Mohan on Thursday underlined the state government's preparedness of dealing with any flood situation in the state.

"We are fully ready to deal with any flood situation in the state and directed all Deputy Commissioners to make all arrangements. The state government has already released funds to the districts," Jogen Mohan said.

The Assam Minister said that Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has taken all preparedness measures and held a series of meetings with the district administration.

"We asked the district administration to take all measures. We have also identified vulnerable areas, also asked NDRF, and SDRF to be alerted," he said.

He further said that there are some pockets in the state like Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Majuli which are most vulnerable.

ASDMA has identified the locations based on the last 10 years' flood data. The ASDMA has identified 11 circles which are spread over five districts which received floods almost every year.

Earlier, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA told ANI that all the districts are preparing to tackle flood hazards.

"This time we have introduced a scorecard that each district shall be evaluated preparedness which they have reached and we will also rate them like as district number 1, 2, 3....We are also pursuing this in consultation with Deputy Commissioners, field officers, and circle officers so that the team is fully geared up for any kind of flood situation as early rains have started. We are gearing up more to tackle any flood situation in Assam," Tripathi said. (ANI)

