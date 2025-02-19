Jorhat (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam's largest tribal community, The Mising tribe, celebrated the Ali Ai Ligang (first sowing of roots and fruits The meaning of Ali is seeds or roots, and Ai means fruit, while Ligang means to sow) festival in Shankarpur, Jorhat with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour on the first Wednesday of the month of Fagun.

The festivities commenced with the hoisting of the festival flag, followed by a series of traditional rituals that honoured the tribe's agricultural heritage. Members of the community donned their vibrant traditional attire, adding to the cultural vibrancy of the occasion.

This festival, deeply rooted in agricultural traditions, marks the beginning of the sowing season and has been observed by the Mising community since ancient times.

Speaking to ANI, President of Mising Kabang Jorhat, Indreswar Pegu said, "Ali Ai Ligang is a traditional festival of the Mising community, celebrated as a festival of cultivation. As farmers, we begin our cultivation from this day. We offer prayers to our god, Donyi Polo (the mother Sun and the father Moon), seeking protection for our crops from insects and natural calamities."

There is a "Morung Okum (Morung Ghar: A dormitory for youth)", where we offer "Apong" (traditional wine), dry meat, dry fish, and other traditional foods to our god in a customary manner. The Mising community has only one major festival, which is Ali Ai Ligang.

Further he added, "every year, we observe this festival on the first Wednesday of the "Fagun" month. The "Mising Kababang" organised Ali Ai Ligang annually in Jorhat every year. This celebration in Jorhat began around 40 years ago. Traditionally, this festival was celebrated in villages, but for Mising people living in urban areas like Jorhat, we gather together to celebrate Ali Ai Ligang. In the olden days and even today in villages, Ali Ai Ligang is celebrated in its original form. However, in urban areas, the festival is often celebrated on stage. Various traditional competitions also take place during the event."

One of the highlights of the festival is the traditional Gumrag dance, performed by men and women in rhythmic harmony, symbolizing joy and prosperity for the coming agricultural season.

The celebrations also featured a grand feast, where people enjoyed traditional delicacies, reinforcing the spirit of unity and togetherness.

A Mising women from Jorhat, Manashi Bori Pamegum said, "Today, we are celebrating Ali Ai Ligang in Shankarpur, Jorhat district. In Shankarpur, we have a "Murong Ghar." We began our festival with Laitom Tomchar (flag hoisting), followed by offering Shradhanjali to the Swahids (martyrs). After that, we continued with our rituals related to the festival."

"Basically, we, the Mising people, are farmers, so before cultivation, we celebrate this festival on the first Wednesday of the Fagun month every year. We gathered together to celebrate, wearing our traditional dress, dancing our traditional dance, Gumrag, and enjoying a grand feast. This festival was celebrated across the state today," she added. (ANI)

