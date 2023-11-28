Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati on Tuesday arrested two persons involved in the supplying of Methamphetamine from Manipur to West Bengal.

"Based on reliable input and further continuous surveillance on the ground, the Guwahati Zonal unit successfully identified and crackdown upon one inter-state syndicate/network involved in the supplying of Methamphetamine from Moreh (Manipur) to Cooch Behar (West Bengal)," the NCB said.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Country Committed to Return of All Hostages, Elimination of Hamas.

The arrested person has been identified as Rahish of Imphal West (Manipur) and Hafiz Anish of Imphal West (Manipur).

Accordingly Guwahati Zonal unit apprehended 2 persons at Guwahati Railway Station on the morning of November 28, while they were proceeding towards Cooch Behar (West Bengal) in a Rajdhani Train.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: Three on Bike Killed After Collision With Police Jeep in Nalanda.

"On search, the NCB Guwahati team seized 9.669 kg of Methamphetamine from their possession," the NCB added. The seized Methamphetamine were packed in plastic packets concealed in cloth and blankets and kept hidden in hand baggage," the NCB added.

"The source of the contraband was traced to Moreh, Manipur and the destination was Cooch Behar, West Bengal, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)