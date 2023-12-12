Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): The State Election Commission of Assam announced on Tuesday that polling in 28 constituencies of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Dima Hasao district will be held on January 8 next year.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said that the last date for filing nominations has been fixed for December 21 and scrutiny of applications will be done on December 22.

"The polling will be held on January 8, the repolling will be held on January 10 and the counting of votes will be held on January 12. There are about 1,41,124 voters and 280 polling stations. Out of the total polling stations, 100 are sensitive and 27 are very sensitive. We have made some extra arrangements for sensitive polling stations, where one microobserver will be deployed in each sensitive polling station, and CCTV cameras will be in the polling stations also," Alok Kumar said.

According to the State Election Commission, out of the total voters, 70485 are male voters and 70639 are female voters.

"The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council areas," the State Election Commission said.

Notably, in 2019, the BJP won 19 out of 28 seats in the NCHAC, Congress won 2 seats in the most populated constituency, i.e Haflong and Garampani, while the Asom Gana Parishad won 1 seat and the rest were won by BJP-backed independent candidates. Later, AGP member and one Congress member defected to the BJP. (ANI)

