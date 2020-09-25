Goalpara (Assam), Sep 25 (PTI) A senior government officer died allegedly by suicide at his official residence in Assam's Goalpara district on Friday, police said.

Jayanta Das, the additional deputy commissioner of the district, was found hanging in his room by a staffer of his quarter, police said.

Also Read | Farm Bill Protests: Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, Himanshi Khurana Tweet #IStandWithFarmers Extending Support to Farmers Opposing Modi Govt’s New Agriculture Reforms.

Das hailed from Guwahati and joined duty in Goalpara two months back after being transferred to the district.

People close to him suspect that he died by suicide due to some illness he was diagnosed with, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Yes Bank Case: ED Attaches Rs 127-Crore London Flat of Co-Promoter Rana Kapoor.

"We have handed over the body to his family after conducting the post-mortem," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)