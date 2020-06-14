India News | Assam Officer Suspended for Being Absent from Work at Quarantine Centre

Nalbari (Assam), Jun 14 (PTI) An officer of the Assam government's Panchayat and Rural Development Department was suspended for allegedly being absent from work, without informing the authorities, at a quarantine centre in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Statistics Officer Tupul Sarma was posted at the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University quarantine centre but he was not found there, an official release said.

Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury took action against him under the Disaster Management Act, it said.

The deputy commissioner has cancelled leaves of government employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. PTI cor ESB

