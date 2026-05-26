India News | Assam on Track to Become Rs 10 Lakh Crore Economy by 2028: CM Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday emphasised that the state is firmly on track to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028.

Addressing the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma noted that the GSDP has expanded from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2021-22 to a projected Rs 8.72 lakh crore today, clocking an impressive annual growth rate of 13 per cent to 15 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Sets Aside Stay on Delhi Race Club Eviction Proceedings, Says Estate Officer Can Continue Under Public Premises Act.

He emphasised that with this unprecedented momentum, Assam is fully poised to significantly strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a USD 5 trillion national economy.

On February 2, the Ministry of Finance said that Rs 5.61 lakh crore of tax devolution and central grants-in-aid were transferred to Assam during 2014-26. Over Rs. 17,000 crore released to Assam as interest-free loans under the Scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure (SASCI) under which Assam is receiving 50-year interest-free loans from the Centre for the creation of durable infrastructure.

Also Read | Bakrid 2026: Uttarakhand Government Revises Eid-ul-Zuha Holiday, Declares May 28 Public Holiday Across State.

These loans are beyond the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Between FY 2020-26 (up to January 12, 2026), Assam has received ₹17,104 crore under SASCI, enabling large-scale infrastructure and asset creation, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora on Monday tabled "The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026" in the Assam assembly.

The Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion and passage on May 27. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)