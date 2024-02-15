Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Opposition parties in Assam on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement that struck down the electoral bonds scheme, and asserted it has reposed faith in the judiciary and the Constitution.

Speaking to PTI, they also sought a detailed probe into the scheme and demanded that money received through this mode should be deposited in the government treasury.

"Through this scheme, the ruling party unilaterally forced the business community to donate money to them. It was against the Right to Information and people's interest," Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said.

He alleged that the BJP had violated the Constitution for its interests.

"By striking it down, the SC has upheld the respect and dignity of the Constitution. The judgement has reposed faith in the judiciary and constitutional values," Saikia said.

The apex court on Thursday junked the electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous funding to political parties by striking down the legal provisions introducing and laying down its framework.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the 2018 scheme was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to information.

"Democracy should not have such money power available for only one party. The scheme was illegal and misused by the ruling party. A detailed probe should be carried out and all the money should be deposited in the government treasury," Assam TMC president Ripun Bora said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi hailed the judgement and said it was an appreciable effort for safeguarding democracy.

"The ‘BJP economy' was strengthened through this scheme. It then tried to influence polls, affecting the democratic spirit of the country. This also severely affected other political parties," he said.

Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the verdict exposed the "political corruption" of the BJP-led central government.

