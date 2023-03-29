Kamrup (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Thousand of people on Wednesday took part in a massive protest rally (padayatra) at Boko area in Assam's Kamrup district demanding to include Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Scheduled of the Constitution of India.

The padayatra was organised by the All Rabha Students' Union, All Rabha Women Council and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

The protesters raised slogans in their demands.

The protesters also demanded to transfer the power and functions to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council as mentioned in the Rabha Accord, to create a Development Council for the Rabha people residing outside of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. (ANI)

