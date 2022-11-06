Abhayapuri (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the people of Assam will "throw" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to the river Brahmaputra in coming days.

Calling AIUDF and BJP communal forces, Bhupen Kumar Borah said that, the people of Assam will not accept communal forces like AIUDF and BJP.

"The people have now realised that communal forces like AIUDF and BJP are not good for society," he added.

"Assam is a society of assimilation, a culturally rich society and the people are now decided that they will throw the communal forces to the river Brahmaputra," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam launched by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on November 1 from Dhubri, the Assam Congress chief said that they have received a good response from the general public so far.

"Rahul Gandhi is our leader and we are following his footsteps. Accordingly, we have completed six days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam which was started from Dhubri on November 1. We will cover 13 districts, 46 assembly constituencies and nine parliamentary constituencies and will cover 835 km within 60 days. Today is the sixth day and we completed almost 70 km. Tomorrow we will start from Bongaigaon," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

He further said that Assam is the strong base of Congress, but due to the wrong strategy in the last assembly elections, the party lost so many seats.

"Now the people of Assam are realising. BJP had made several promises including giving employment, will control the price rise, flood control will give ST status to six communities, etc in the last assembly elections, but they totally failed to fulfil their commitment. People are very much fade up with BJP. The current Assam government is running under the loan. The government has already taken more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore as a loan. This government is a bankrupt government. There are 25 lakh unemployed youths in Assam. In the last six and half years of the BJP-led government in Assam has provided jobs to only 50,000 youths," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

He also said that making an alliance with AIUDF was the wrong step taken by the Congress leadership.

"For that reason, the Congress party had lost several seats in the last assembly elections in the Upper Assam region. People now again want Congress, not communal forces. People are now supporting us. We seek more support from the people of Assam," the Assam Congress Chief said. (ANI)

