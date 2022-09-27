Karimganj (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Assam police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested one member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karimganj district.

The arrested PFI member, Abusaale Asanur Zaman, was arrested from the Longai Biscuit area near Karimganj town, police claimed.

Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, after a massive operation launched across the country against PFI, Karimganj district police also was on alert and started an investigation.

"We have arrested one PFI member named Abusaale Asanur Zaman from the Longai Biscuit area. We have registered a case against him at Karimganj police station (case no 573/22). We have produced him before the court and sought police remand. During the preliminary investigation, we have found that the PFI member and other persons associated with PFI are involved in anti-national activities," Padmanabh Baruah said.

The police officer further said that a few days back the Special Branch of Assam police arrested one PFI member Bazrul Karim from the Badarpur area.

The Assam Police on Tuesday launched another operation against PFI in various districts of the state.

Assam police on Tuesday arrested 25 PFI leaders, members from eight districts of the state.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts.

Hitesh Ch. Roy, Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said that the Kamrup District Police on Tuesday detained four persons linked with PFI from the Nagarbera area. "Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," Hitesh Ch. Roy said.

Out of them, police arrested 10 persons from Goalpara district, 5 from Kamrup (Rural) district, 3 from Dhubri district, 2 each from Barpeta and Baksa district, and one each from Karimganj, Udalguri and Darrang district. (ANI)

