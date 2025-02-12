Hojai (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): Assam Police has apprehended a member of the Manipur-based militant outfit People's Liberation Army of Manipur (PLAM) in Assam's Hojai district, police said.

The apprehended terrorist was identified as YT Sing.

Also Read | Acharya Satyendra Das Dies: Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Priest Passes Away at 85 After Suffering Brain Stroke.

Saurabh Gupta, Superintendent of Police of Hojai district told ANI that Hojai police nabbed the terrorist based on intelligence input.

"We received information that he is involved in drugs NDPS and arms smuggling activities. During interrogation, we found that previously he was also involved in terrorist activities. Other central agencies also conducted interrogation and further investigation is underway," Saurabh Gupta said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The officer further said that the nabbed terrorist was involved in a (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) NDPS-related case at Lumding police station.

More details are awaited in the case.

Earlier on February 11, Assam Police arrested two persons for allegedly demanding money from people under the pretext of securing their government jobs in Guwahati, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Nabajit Barman and Semim Ahmed.

Shankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati said that a case has been registered in connection with this.

"We received a complaint on February 8 from Nipul Kalita, based on which an FIR was filed and an investigation was launched. Several details came to light during the probe," Nath said.

"Last night, we registered a case at Panbazar Police Station and subsequently apprehended the two accused. Their vehicle has also been seized," he added.

The officer further stated that the accused had allegedly demanded money from the victim, promising a government job in return. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)