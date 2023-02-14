Biswanath (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Police apprehended 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in Assam's Biswanath, an official said on Monday.

According to police, based on a case registered at Biswanath police station, police launched an operation and apprehended 11 thieves from different areas under Biswanath police station on Monday.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: When and How Did the Terror Strike Happen? How Many Soldiers Were Martyred? From List of Martyrs To Other Key Details, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

"We have apprehended a total of 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in possession from them. Out of them, a few are minors and we will produce them before Juvenile Justice Board. We will produce others who are above 18 years before the court," S Hazowary, police officer of Biswanath police station said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After 'Maneater' Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)