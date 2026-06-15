India News | Assam: Police Arrest 9, Seize Heroin, Cash in Anti-drug Operation

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): Dibrugarh Police arrested nine individuals and seized heroin, cash and other valuables during a major anti-drug operation conducted near the Dibrugarh Town Railway Station as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the district.

Speaking about the operation, Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nayan Moni Baruah said the raid was carried out following intelligence gathered during a series of anti-drug operations conducted over the past week.

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"For the past week, under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, we have conducted raids against drugs at various locations in the district. Information gathered from these raids indicated that the source of the drugs was the Railway Colony in the 'Koyla Patti' area. Based on this, we conducted a surprise raid today."

He said the operation led to multiple arrests and recoveries from several locations.

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"During the operation, we arrested nine individuals and searched several houses. At the residence of a woman named Sujata Biswas, we seized approximately 79 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 4,92,000 in cash, some gold ornaments."

Baruah further said police are verifying the identity and employment details of those involved.

"Only after verification will we know if the individual is a railway employee. If they are indeed a railway employee, we will write to the railway authorities and request that strict action be taken against them."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Assam's Majuli, in a major operation against the illegal liquor trade, authorities on Thursday destroyed 1,475 litres of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth around Rs 15 lakh in Assam's river island district of Majuli, where the sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited.

The destruction drive was conducted at Darbar Chapori by the district administration, Majuli Police and the Excise Department. Thousands of bottles of seized liquor were laid out on the ground and crushed using a JCB excavator and a road roller.

Majuli, revered as a sacred Vaishnavite cultural and religious centre, has witnessed sustained enforcement measures against the illegal liquor trade. The district police and excise officials have been conducting regular raids across various parts of the district, leading to the seizure of large quantities of illicit liquor over the past several months.

The crackdown has been spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajshree Dhandia. A portion of the liquor seized during these operations was destroyed on Thursday. Officials said all confiscated liquor was brought together at Darbar Chapori before the destruction exercise began. Visuals from the site showed rows of liquor bottles being crushed under heavy machinery, leaving behind shattered glass and streams of spilt alcohol. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)