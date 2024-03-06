Guwahati (Assam) [India] March 6 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 210 grams of heroin in Guwahati on Wednesday.

A senior official of STF said, "Acting on intelligence input, an STF team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak conducted a raid at Hotel Bijita in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on Wednesday."

"During the raid, the STF team apprehended two peddlers with 15 soap boxes of heroin weighing about 210 grams," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, two people were caught after around 1317 kg of ganja was seized from a vehicle near the Churaibari police watch post in Assam's Karimganj district near the Tripura border, the police said.

According to the officials, the apprehended persons were identified as Balbir Singh and Vijay Kumar Singh. (ANI)

