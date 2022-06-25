Biswanath (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): Police on Saturday destroyed a huge quantity of drugs worth about Rs 2 crore in Assam's Biswanath district.

The drugs were seized by police in recent times from different locations in the Biswanath district.

Also Read | Our System is Such That Anybody Can Say Any Loose Statement and Get Away with That. I’m … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the Biswanath district police, 56.70 kg of ganja, 500 grams of heroin, cough syrup bottles, and tablets were destroyed in presence of senior police and district administration officials.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath district police said that the seized drugs have been destroyed following the direction of the Court and drugs disposal committee order.

Also Read | IAS Sanjay Popli Corruption Case: 12 kg Gold, 3 kg Silver, Four iPhones Recovered in Raid by Vigilance Bureau at Arrested IAS Officer's House in Chandigarh.

"Our anti-drugs operations will be continued," Navin Singh said.

Earlier on June 11, Assam police seized 1480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver.

In April, Police seized drugs worth around Rs 3 crore and apprehended three persons in Assam's Morigaon district.

In February this year, Kokrajhar Police organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets.

The drugs destroyed by the police were seized since 2018 from different parts of the Kokrajhar district and set to fire in the presence of Special DGP L R Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)