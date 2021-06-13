Dhubri (Assam), Jun 13 (PTI) The Assam Police resorted to firing in the air after being attacked by a group of cattle smugglers, and rescued 30 bovines from them along the India- Bangladesh border in Dhubri district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Birshing Char (sandbar) bordering Bangladesh when the cattle smugglers were on their way to the neighbouring country through the river route.

Acting on a specific input, two teams of police personnel were sent in as many boats around 8 pm, Dhubri ASP Rosyrani Sarma said.

The teams of police personnel chased the smugglers' boat and signalled them to stop but they tried to escape from the spot.

A boat carrying cattle was intercepted at around 10.40 pm, the additional superintendent of police said.

Sarma said when the police chased the smugglers, the boatman anchored it on the bank of the river and then they attacked the police teams with sharp weapons.

"The police personnel retaliated and were forced to fire about six rounds in the air in self-defence. The smugglers managed to escape from the spot taking the advantage of darkness," the officer said.

The ASP said no police personnel was injured in the attack by the smugglers.

"We have rescued 30 bovines from the boat. A case has been registered under the sections of the IPC and a search is on for the cattle smugglers," Sarma added.

