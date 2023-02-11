Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Police recovered 30 cattle heads from a truck and apprehended the truck driver in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team intercepted a truck on National Highway 37 in the Raha area.

"During the search, we recovered 30 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Bokakhat side. We have also apprehended the driver of the truck," a police officer of the Nagaon district said.

The apprehended person was identified as Ikramul Hoque.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in December last year, an incident of firing on miscreants along the India-Bangladesh border by the police to prevent them from entering illegally was reported in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said.

Police said they resorted to firing on a group of Bangladeshi nationals planning to cross over into India, in the Nilambazar area of Karimganj district.

They were trying to cross over for allegedly lifting cattle heads in the area, the police added.

"The team spotted suspicious movement of miscreants in Baliabasti, which is located 1km away from the international border. On being asked to surrender, they fled from the area," a police officer said. (ANI)

