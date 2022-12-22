Sonitpur (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): Police on Wednesday recovered six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Dhekiajuli area in Assam's Sonitpur district.

According to police, based on army intelligence input, the police of Dhekiajuli police station searched and found six hand-made bombs under a bridge in the Sirajuli area.

Also Read | India, China, Russia Abstain on First UNSC Resolution on Myanmar in 74 Years.

Dhekiajuli police station Sub-Inspector S Manta said that they had received information from the army intelligence that, some explosives were kept hidden under a bridge in the Sirajuli area.

"Based on that input, we conducted a search operation and recovered six hand-made bombs. Our investigation is on. We suspect that suspected militants hid the bombs under the bridge," the police official said. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says 'Maharashtra Opposition Leaders Have Lost Mental Balance' Amid Border Dispute Between Two States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)