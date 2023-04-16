Goalpara (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Assam Police arrested a person involved in carrying explosives items and recovered a large quantity of explosives from a passenger bus in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus bearing registration number AS-25AC-5475 at Krishnai area.

Also Read | Amit Shah Confers Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Social Activist Dattatreya Narayan Alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

Rituraj Doley, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Goalpara district told ANI that, during search, the police team recovered a large number of gelatin and detonators from the bus. "We have arrested a person in connection with this. Our investigation is on," said Rituraj Doley.

The Police recovered 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators from the bus.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Murder: Modi Government Mulls SOPs for Safety, Security of Journalists After Mafia-Turned-Politician, His Brother Shot Dead in Prayagraj.

According to the police, the bus was coming from Meghalaya and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)