Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Assam police on Saturday rescued four girls, suspected to be the victims of an attempted human trafficking bid, from the state's Baihata and arrested one person in this connection.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet informed that four girls from Paneri of Udalguri suspected to have been victims of attempted Human Trafficking are rescued from Baihata on Saturday by Assam police.

One accused Giyas Ali (32 years), was arrested in this connection. Interrogation is on, he said.

"Four girls from Paneri of Udalguri suspected to have been victims of attempted Human Trafficking are rescued from Baihata today by @assampolice. One accused Giyas Ali (32 yrs), s/o Lt Sumed Ali, 1 No. Baruahjhar, PS: Panery was arrested in this connection. Interrogation is on," the tweet read.

"A case has been registered at Paneri PS vide PNY PS Case No. 50/21 u/s 366 (a)/ 370 IPC r/w Sec 14 of Child Labour Act. Efforts are underway to find out the other accused. My compliments to Assam Police," he said in another tweet.

Further investigation underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)