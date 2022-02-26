Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 1.04 kilogram of heroin at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, informed police on Friday.

Assam police also said that heroin recovered from the accused costs more than Rs 7 crore.

"Police have recovered 1.04 kg heroin at Bokajan, Karbi Anglong. Two accused have been arrested in the operation. The recovered heroin costs more than Rs 7 crore," Assam police said. (ANI)

