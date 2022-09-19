Karimganj (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): Assam Police seized 690 grams of heroin and apprehended two persons in the Karimganj district on Sunday.

Based on secret information, a team in Karimganj district on Sunday night launched an operation at Kabariband village under Patharkandi police station and recovered 49 soap cases containing 690 grams of heroin from a house owned by Jamil Uddin.

However, one accused Jamil Uddin fled from the area.

Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the recovered drugs were kept hidden inside an LPG cylinder.

"We have recovered 49 soap cases containing 690 grams of heroin. We have apprehended two persons in connection with this," Das said.

The police official further said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 4.50 crore.

Earlier on September 13, the Assam Police seized 927 kg of ganja in two separate incidents at the Churaibari area in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police.

The ganja was seized by a team of Churaibari police watch post.

Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force, in a joint operation, seized 860 kg of ganja and 40.70 grams of suspected heroin from a truck in Karbi Anglong district.

Police arrested three persons regarding this seizure. (ANI)

