Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered marijuana worth Rs 10 crore in Guwahati, officials said.

The accused were identified as Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29).

According to the reports, based on intelligence input, an STF team led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) conducted an operation and intercepted a truck at the Beharbari area in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta DIG (STF) said that the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

"A truck carrying marijuana hidden under raw rubber from a neighbouring state to the North was intercepted by a team of STF team at Beharbari area in Guwahati and during the search the STF team seized 4,000 kg of marijuana. We have arrested two persons," DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

