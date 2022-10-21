Cachar (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): In a joint operation led by Mizoram & Cachar Frontier and Assam Police on Wednesday one drug peddler smuggling Yaba tablets and contraband drugs was apprehended near Gunrah Town in Assam's Cachar district.

The arrested drug peddler was allegedly smuggling around 2000 'suspected' Yaba tablets and more than 300 grams of heroin concealed in 5 soap cases, officials said.

The police investigation into this matter is underway and further information is awaited.

Earlier, in another joint operation, Assam police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district.

Based on police intelligence input, a police team carried out an operation and set up a Naka checking at the Mokoi Bhanga area under Badarpur police station and caught two persons.

During proper checking, the police team recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets in their possession from them.

"The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sir informed us that, two people carrying suspected Yaba tablets are coming from Badarpur towards Bhanga. We immediately set up a Naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area and caught two persons," Pranab Mili, a police Sub-Inspector of Karimganj district said.

During the search, we recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing 1.85 kg in possession from them. We apprehended both persons," he also added.

The apprehended persons were identified as Hussain Ahmed and Islamuddin. (ANI)

