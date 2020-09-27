Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman Pradeep Kumar resigned on Sunday, taking moral responsibility for the police recruitment exam paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the written test.

"The scheduled recruitment test could not be held due to conspiracy. This caused inconvenience to those who were to take the test. I apologise to them and their families," he said.

"I resign from the post of the SLPRB chairman taking moral responsibility for failing to successfully conduct the test," Kumar added.

The CID and the crime branch of Guwahati Police are probing the paper leak incident and have expanded their area of investigation by raiding various locations, mainly unaccounted properties owned by ex-DIG P K Dutta, across the state.

"Our investigation is covering all aspects of the crime. Along with the CID and crime branch, officers of district police are involved in this probe," Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in this connection, including a woman employee of the state irrigation department and one from the Special Task Force of Assam Police.

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced.

Around 66,000 candidates had appeared for the written test across 154 centres in all the districts.

