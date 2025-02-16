Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): Assam cabinet on Sunday directed the state DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh, a Pakistani national, and probe his conduct and "anti-India agenda" even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged Congress MP Gourav Gogoi over his remarks about appropriate legal action on the allegations relating to his wife, saying "this will expedite the process of inquiry".

Answering a query from ANI during a press conference regarding Gaurav Gogoi's remarks of taking "appropriate action" in wake of allegations against his wife and him, Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed any decision to move court and also said the matter needs to be probed seriously.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

"India is a democratic country. Everybody can take appropriate action. If he goes to the Court, it will be very good. Then many matters which today we cannot speak of, we can speak before the judge...If he decides to go to the court, we will welcome that and this will expedite the process of inquiry. If anybody is innocent, they will be declared innocent by the court of law. We have no objection to it but this matter needs to be investigated very seriously," the Chief Minister said.

The resolution adopted by the Assam cabinet said "following scrutiny of Ali Sheikh's social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that he has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi a British national and wife of Gaurav Gogoi".

Also Read | Who Will Be Next Chief Minister of Delhi? Newly Elected BJP MLAs To Meet on February 17 To Choose CM Candidate.

Sarma said Assam cabinet has directed the Assam DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh under appropriate provisions of BNS and other relevant laws.

The Assam cabinet has also given directions for an extensive inquiry to be conducted to ascertain "whether these activities are part of a large conspiracy and to identify any sympathiser or associate within Assam and across India who maybe aiding Mr Sheikh's anti-India agenda..."

The Assam Cabinet noted that the State of Assam has historically remained a hotspot for ISI sponsored activities, necessitating heightened vigilance and decisive action.

Sarma read from the resolution and said in recent days, multiple news reports, social media posts and other information in the public domain has surfaced regarding certain comments made by a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam.

"Additionally, a perusal of his social media activity included exhaustive commentary on India's internal affairs and Parliamentary matters, raising serious concerns....Closer examination of information from public domain reveal that Ali Sheikh is an influential individual with pervasive roots in Govt of Pakistan and its leadership, having even represented the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the international forum," he said.

The resolution said in the light of these facts and given the historical attempts of Pakistani State and non-State actors, to destabilise Assam, the state government "takes Ali Sheikh's attempt to interfere in the domestic matters of Assam and India with utmost seriousness".

"Following scrutiny of his social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and the wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi. Apart from his engagement with the Govt of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded 'Lead Pakistan', a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of 'Lead Pakistan' during her time spent in Islamabad," the resolution said.

It said Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of global climate action group , 'The Climate and Development Knowledge Network' which operates both in India and Pakistan.

The Assam cabinet noted its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistani-based leader and other actor of a climate action group in the matters concerning India's internal affairs, thereby raising serious questions on its actual intent and operations.

"Assam cabinet has directed the Assam DGP to register a case against Ali Sheikh under appropriate provisions of BNS and other relevant laws. Additionally, the Assam cabinet directs an extensive inquiry to be conducted to ascertain whether these activities are part of a large conspiracy and to identify any sympathiser or associate within Assam and across India who maybe aiding Mr Sheikh's anti-India agenda," the resolution said.

"The inquiry may investigate the width and depth of Mr Ali Sheikh's network within the State of Assam and across India, examine individuals, organisations and accomplices based in Assam and rest of India who have aided and abetted Mr Ali Sheikh's actions against India," the resolution said.

It said the inquiry may seek relevant assistance and information from concerned agencies and departments of the Government of India and Government of Assam in the course of the above-mentioned investigation.

The resolution said Assam Cabinet expects this matter to be pursued with utmost seriousness in the interest of India's security and sovereignty.

Gaurav Gogoi earlier hit back over allegations of "ISI links" of his wife and said such accusations are being levelled as the Bharatiya Janata Party government "is trying to hide its unfulfilled promises made to the people of Assam".

Calling the remarks of the Assam CM as "baseless, factless, slanderous", Gogoi said the BJP government has "no performance to show".

"They are unable to fulfil any of their promises and in order to hide their failures, they are embarking upon a mischievous, malicious, baseless, factless, slanderous campaign."

He has also promised that "appropriate action" will be taken against the remarks.

"We will definitely be taking appropriate action. At the same time, I have full faith in the wisdom of the people of Assam that they can see through this obvious slander campaign. The way the people of Jharkhand voted out the rhetoric of Himanta Biswa Sarma during the state assembly elections, the same wisdom of the Assamese people will prevail," Gogoi said.

Sarma had, in the morning also, welcomed the Congress MP's threat of legal action.

"The entire matter needs deep investigation and we will discuss it in today's state Cabinet meeting. If he (Gaurav Gogoi) wants to take legal action then he should go to the court, so that we can also give the facts before the court. Then the Judge (court) will decide. I don't want to do this politically. I have developed sympathy towards Gaurav Gogoi that he was trapped by somebody," the CM said.

He further said that he would be sending documents to the Congress leadership and the union government.

"I will give the documents to Bhupen Borah (President of Assam Pradesh Congress) to check them. I will give the same letter to Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupen Borah, I will also send to the Prime Minister and Home Minister why it is needed to investigate the issue. This is related to national security," he said.

Sarma had on Saturday stepped up his attack on the allegations about purported "ISI links" of Elizabeth Gogoi, wife and said that there is "definite information" that she visited Pakistan even after her marriage and a decision to form a Special Investigation Team would be taken at the meeting of state cabinet on Sunday.

He had said a regular case should be filed to investigate the alleged person's passport and visa and that the entire ecosystem, including sympathisers, will be investigated.

The Chief Minister said more and more information is coming out. "We have definite information that Elizabeth Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. Whether she went with the MP or alone, these things will be confirmed. Many details are coming out," he said.

"Tomorrow, the Assam Cabinet is going to meet and probably in that meeting, we will take a decision to form an SIT because unless a regular case is registered, the passport and visa of the alleged person involved will not be investigated. We will also investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathizers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation," he had added.

He had also said there is also need to probe if during that period "there was attempt by ISI to infiltrate into the office of Chief Minister of Assam". "That also has to be examined now," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)