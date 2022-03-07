Dispur (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Polling for the by-election to the Majuli (ST) legislative assembly seat began early on Monday.

Polling percentage of 11.42 was recorded between 7 am to 9 am, Election Commission of India said.

Also Read | MG ZS EV 2022 Launched in India at Rs 21.99 Lakh; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

The Majuli assembly seat fell vacant last year after Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Aysuh Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in September last year. (ANI)

Also Read | YouTube Music Users Can Now Share Songs With Snapchat on Android.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)