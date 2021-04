Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) The final poll percentage for the second phase of assembly polls in Assam is 80.96 per cent, 1.03 per cent more than the first phase total of 79.93 per cent, election officials said on Friday.

The voting percentage was mentioned as 77.21 per cent at the end of polling Thursday but as per the updated figure it has increased to 80.96 per cent.

A total of 39 constiruencies had gone to vote in the second phase of polling the previous day.

In the second phase, 81 per cent of the total 37,34,537 male electorate and 80.94 per cent of the 36,09,959 females and 5.9 per cent of the 135 third gender voters exercised their franchise.

The highest percentage of 85.71 per cent was registered in Mangaldoi and Katigora constituencies, followed by 85.59 per cent in Katlcherra while the lowest of 73.89 per cent was recorded at Karimganj (North), followed by 74.03 in Lakhipur and 74.55 per cent in Silchar.

The women recorded the highest of 87.43 per cent in Jamunamukh, followed by 84.91 per cent in Mangaldoi and 84.43 in Katigora while the lowest turnout was reported from Silchar with 73.65 per cent, 74.62 per cent from Karimganj (North)and 74.92 from Lakhipur.

In the first phase, women electors outnumbered men by exercising 76.07 per cent of the total 40,32,481 female electorate while 75.79 per cent of the 40,77,210 male voters and 11.29 per cent of the 124 third gender cast their vote.

The highest of 89.9 per cent was recorded in Dhing , followed by 88.97 in Rupohihat and 86.19 per cent in Naoboicha while the lowest of 74.67 per cent was registered in Jorhat, followed by 74.95 per cent in Tinsukia and 74.99 per cent in Margherita.

Women recorded the hghest of 90.38 per cent in Dhing, 90.24 per cent in Rupohihat and 86.31 per cent in Samaguri while their lowest was 74.58 per centin Dibrugarh, 74.95 per cent in Tinsukia and 74.99 in Margherita.

Elections to 126-member Assam house are being held in three phases with the last phase to be held on April six. PTI

