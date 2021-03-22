Dispur (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): Assam Congress will be conducting dialogues with youths over job creation in all 43 constituencies on March 24 under the banner of 'Congress's 5 lakh Government Jobs Plan: A Conversation.'

The interactions are for the people to know that the party stands determined to clarify their questions and encourage them to understand the benefits they will receive with the guaranteed generation of 5 lakh Government Jobs when Congress comes to power in Assam, the party said.

"The interactions will be across all 43 Constituencies enlisted in the First Phase of polls in the State, candidates from these constituencies will be leading these interactions, addressing the grassroots questions and grievances," said Congress.

These engagement and discourse driven initiatives will be under the banner of Congress's 5 lakh Government Jobs Plan- A Conversation.

The Party's candidates have invited all the individuals, from their respective constituencies, who have registered online for their Government Job Guarantees, to attend the interaction-based events.

As per last numbers, more than 1 lakh 40 thousand people from across constituencies have registered on the Party's official website.

"Even those who have not registered for the online Job Registration Programme, are welcome to attend the interactive session to learn about the Party's Job Guarantee Programme. Congress' drive to take its Guarantees and plans to the ground are taking its Online Job Registration numbers to the next level," it said.

The Party's candidates will be holding continuous, in-person Q&A, engagement in their constituencies, with those who wish to gather more information and have their queries addressed on how the Party aims to provide 5 Lakh Government Jobs in the State.

Along with this, the Congress Party will also address the people's questions about the Party's Online Job Registration Programme and motivate, unemployed youth of the State to undertake the initiative of submitting their applications on the Party's website.

The idea behind this engagement initiative is to inform the people of Assam, in a detailed manner as to how the Congress Party aims to execute and generate, its Government Job Guarantee Programme.

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

