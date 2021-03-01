New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Indian National Congress (INC) interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday constituted a screening committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been appointed as the chairman of the screening panel.

"The Congress president has constituted a screening committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam with immediate effect with Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman and Kamleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as members," a party statement said.

The other six members of the committee are ex-officio. They include, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge Jitendra Singh, PCC President Ripan Bora, CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC Secretary Anirudh Singh, AICC Secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe, and AICC Secretary Vikas Upadhyay.

In Assam, the assembly elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. Forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2. (ANI)

