Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Extreme craze and enthusiasm can be witnessed amongst the people in Assam, for the most popular and upcoming festival of Bohag Bihu of the state.

In order to educate the children of the state about the festival and its cultural importance, they are being shown the traditional culture of Bihu in Gandhar, a social organization in the Nagaon district.

"It's been a month since this workshop has been prevailing in Gandhar, where young children are showcasing their skills by performing Bihu dance and singing songs," said Bihu dance teacher Jimi Gogoi, on Friday.

The Gandhar has been providing cultural dance training to the students since 2006.

"Many students are teaching arts and fundamentally related policy rules to the children," said Vishnu Ram Medhi, President Gandhar.

This year, the Bohag Bihu festival will mark its onset on 14 April and will be concluded on 16 April.

Bihu is the main festival of Assam. It refers to a set of three different festivals- Rongali/Bohag Bihu observed in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu observed in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu observed in January.

The Rongali Bihu is the most important among these three, marking the Assamese New Year and the spring festival. (ANI)

