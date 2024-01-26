Guwahati, January 26: A rare Bengal tiger morph (the golden morph), taking a stroll, was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park. Assam Chief Minister's Office also shared a video on its social media platform, showing the tiger strolling in the park before disappearing into the field. Leopard Spotted in Gurugram: Big Cat Enters House in Gurugram's Narsinghpur Village, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Videos).

Golden Tiger Spotted in Kaziranga National Park

Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape.@kaziranga_ #NationalTourismDay pic.twitter.com/JY1VXvUVZO — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 25, 2024

"Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape," Chief Minister's Office, Government of Assam posted on X. The video was posted on National Tourism Day on January 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)